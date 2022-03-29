Three People Die In One Day On Far North Queensland Roads

Three people have died in separate collisions in a horror day for Far North Queensland roads.

A 39-year-old man has died in the third fatal collision on Far North Queensland roads in 24 hours.

According to police, the man was found dead in his vehicle at around 10PM last night on Cape Tribulation Road after his car struck a road sign.

The man’s death comes after a 67-year-old man died on the Kuranda Range yesterday.

The man died when his vehicle struck a waste disposal truck at around 1PM yesterday.

The 48-year-old Mount Sheridan truck driver was transported to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

A short time before the 48-year-old’s death, an 82-year-old Atherton man died after his Holden Colorado ute collided with a Citroen hatch at the Knowles Road and Malanda Atherton Road intersection.

The 74-year-old driver of the Citroen was transported to hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The woman is now believed to be in stable condition at Atherton Hospital.

Police are asking anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the collision to contact police.

