Three People Charged Over Alleged Murder Plot In Adelaide

Two teenagers and a man have been arrested and charged by Adelaide police with several offences including conspiracy to commit murder.

Police arrested a 17-year-old male at a Huntfield Heights home on Friday where they seized a number of items including electronic equipment and a knife.

The 17-year-old was charged with possession of an object with intent to kill or endanger life, possession of a prohibited weapon, assault and conspiracy to commit murder.

The teen has been denied bail and is set to face the Adelaide Youth Court on Monday.

Police arrested a 15-year-old boy on March 4 at a Park Holme address before seizing electronic equipment from the home.

The teenager was charged with conspiracy to commit murder and is set to face Adelaide Youth Court on Monday.

Police also arrested a 20-year-old man on March 4 at a Kilburn home where they seized electronic equipment.

The man has been denied bail and is set to face the Christies Beach Magistrates Court on Monday.

Investigations are ongoing.

