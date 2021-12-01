Three New Covid Cases In South Australia

South Australia has recorded its first locally acquired Coronavirus cases since its borders re-opened to New South Wales and Victoria.

Two men in their 50s have tested positive after attending an event with a guest from interstate.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Adelaide Briefing - keeping you in the loop with breaking news as it hits.

South Australia also recorded a new case in a child; however she was infected overseas.

SA Health will list any exposure sites and instructions for close and casual contacts on its website and via its social media channels.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.