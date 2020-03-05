Three Men on the Run After Ascot Vale Stabbing

Three men remain on the run after a man in his twenties was stabbed in the head on a busy Ascot Vale street.

Police were called out to reports of an altercation on Union Road at 6:40pm on Wednesday.

Witnesses have told Fox FM a woman who was driving on the street stopped and wound down her window to offer assistance to the man, who standing on the road and bleeding profusely.

"I thought he'd been hit by a pushbike," said Steven, who lives nearby. "But apparently they were saying he'd been stabbed."

The husband of the driver says the trio told her to leave, before the victim threw himself at the side of her car.

They fled after she stopped to call 000.

In a statement, Ambulance Victoria says the man in his 20s was taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital in a stable condition with upper body injuries.

The police investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.