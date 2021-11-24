Three Men Convicted Of Murder For Ahmaud Arbery Shooting

The courts have found three white men guilty of murder over the shooting of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery last year.

All three men were convicted of felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit a felony.

The man who shot Arbery was the only man of the three convicted of malice murder with the jury deciding he had intended to kill Arbery.

The shooting of the 25-year-old black man served as a catalyst for national debates on racism and vigilantes.

It is believed Arbery was jogging near the coastal port city of Brunswick when he was spotted by three men.

The three men including 65-year-old Gregory McMichael, his son 35-year-old Travis McMichael and their neighbour 52-year-old William Bryan Jr., jumped in their pick-up truck and chased Mr Arbery as he fled through their Satilla Shores subdivision.

The men said they were trying to make a citizen’s arrest based on a number of home invasions that had happened throughout the neighbourhood, when Travis Michael shot and killed Arbery in what he claimed was self-defence as Arbery attempted to reach for McMichael and his gun.

All three men have officially been convicted of felony murder which carries a life sentence.

Arbery’s family members cried and cheered when the verdict was announced to the court room as one of Arbery’s aunts removed her jumper to reveal a symbolic home-made orange jumpsuit with the words “Justice Served!!!” written across the front.

Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones celebrated the win as she left the courtroom while crowds out front of the court house chanted Mr Arbery’s name.

“We finally got justice for our boy,” she said.

“We finally got justice.”

Travis and Gregory McMichael’s attorneys have announced plans to appeal the verdict saying the men “…honestly believed what they were doing was the right thing to do.”

