Three Men Charged Over Alleged Theft Of BMW

Police have charged three men over the alleged theft of a BMW from a Gold Coast mall on Wednesday morning.

The three men are alleged to have stolen the 2008 BMW 118L from the Pacific Fair car park at around 4AM on Wednesday morning.

Police tracked down the men after receiving reports of a BMW driving erratically through the Carrara area.

Authorities began to pursue the men before using road spikes to stop the vehicle.

The car as then abandoned near Neilson Road in Carrara.

Five people fled from the vehicle before being tracked down by police dog Raptor approximately 200m from the abandoned BMW.

A 25-year-old man has been charged with unlawful use of motor vehicle and are set to face the Southport Magistrates Court today.

An 18-year-old man has also been charged with unlawful use of motor vehicle and is set to face the Southport Magistrates Court on August 30.

Police charged a 22-year-old man with one count of unlawful use of motor vehicle and one count of breaching bail.

The 22-year-old is set to face Southport Magistrates Court today.

Police are reaching out to the public for information on the other two people believed to be in the car at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

