Three Men Arrested Following Alleged Police Chase Through Perth CBD

Police have arrested three people after a three-hour long police chase through Perth’s south on Wednesday.

The chase, which came to an end in the city’s CBD, resulted in the arrest of three males aged 15, 27 and 33-years-old.

The trio were arrested after allegedly leading multiple police on a chase until the vehicle was trapped by six police cars on Wellington Street at 5:30PM.

Police were alerted to a Range Rover driving erratically in Perth’s southern suburbs, at one point driving on the wrong side of the road.

Authorities attempted to stop the vehicle, which is alleged to have been stolen, along Kwinana Freeway at around 2PM.

Police said in a statement that the vehicle failed to stop when ordered to pull over.

“Officers activated emergency lights and sirens and attempted to stop the vehicle; however, the driver failed to stop,” they said.

A full police pursuit then began including a number of marked and unmarked police vehicles along with a helicopter.

The men were eventually taken into custody and transported to Cannington Police Station.

