Three Lives Lost During Horror Day On Queensland Roads

Three people have lost their lives following a horrific day on Queensland roads.

On Sunday morning, a 22-year-old woman from Pialba and a 45-year-old man from Nobby died during a collision on Warrego Highway.

Police say a Holden Astra collided with a semi-trailer in Bowensville near Oakleigh Park Road.

The incident, which occurred around 8:30am, left the truck crashing into a pole.

Both drivers involved were the sole occupants, despite the best efforts of emergency crews the drivers died at the scene.

The Highway was closed for a short time, as workers arrived to reset broken power lines.

In a separate incident, a motorcyclist died following a crash on the Bruce Highway near Townsville.

Police say the rider veered of the road around 11am, heading southbound. Tragically, he also died at the scene.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incidents or have dashcam vision to come forward, as assistance in their investigation.

