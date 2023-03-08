Three Injured As Train Derailment After Collision With A Truck

A train has derailed after a collision with a grain truck at north of Wagga Wagga this morning, injuring three people.

The truck was crossing tracks between Old Junee and Marrar at about 8:45 this morning.

Listen to the full episode below:

NSW Ambulance Inspector Lindel Carey said three injured people, including the truck driver and two train drivers, were taken to Wagga Wagga Base Hospital in stable conditions.

“We arrived to find that a freight train had collided with the truck’s trailer at a level crossing, causing the train to derail,” Ms Carey said.

Ms Carey said the incident was concerning as it involved heavy vehicles.

“Thankfully, the train was carrying cargo, and no one was seriously injured in this instance,” she said.

Fire and Rescue NSW Zone Commander Superintendent Stewart Alexander confirmed that police, paramedics, volunteers and firefighters were also called to the scene.

Numerous carriages were damaged throughout the incident. Mr Alexander said firefighters would conduct a complete search on the train to detect any fuel leaks.

“We’ll do our best to render the site safe — whether that’s decanting fuel or containing or recovering spilt fuel and any other load that may have been on the train itself.”

