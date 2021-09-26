Three Injured After Violent Home Invasion At Ridgehaven

Three people have been injured after a violent home invasion at Ridgehaven.

After 4 am on Monday morning, two men and two women stormed a home on Hazel Grove and assaulted the people inside.

The group stole property from the home before leaving the scene in a vehicle.

Three of the people inside the home were all injured, and one was left with serious injuries and was rushed to the Royal Adelaide Hospital.

Police are investigating and are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

This comes after a report that break-ins have dropped across the State due to more people working from home.

A local criminologist has crunched the numbers and found that in the past financial year there have been 22 percent less serious criminal trespass offences compared to the 12 months prior.

