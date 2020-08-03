Three Grey’s Anatomy Stars Have Signed On For Three More Seasons

Grey's Anatomy will continue for at least another three seasons, with three stars of the show signing on for new seasons.

Fear not Grey’s Anatomy fans, the show isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, because three regulars of the show have just signed on for more seasons.

Ahead of the upcoming 17th season of Grey’s Anatomy, it has been announced that Kim Raver (Teddy Altman), Kevin McKidd (Owen Hunt) & Camilla Luddington (Jo Karev) have all signed on for another three seasons of the show.

Ellen Pompeo’s contract ends at the end of season 17, but she is currently negotiating a two-year deal with the network to carry on the role of Meredith Grey until at least 2022.

President of the American Network that broadcasts Grey’s, Karey Burke ,has said “Grey’s Anatomy will live as long as Ellen is interested in playing Meredith Grey.”

As long as Pompeo is happy, we will continue to get our Grey’s Anatomy fix.

Here are our picks of the best episodes of the show:

Want more entertainment news? Catch up with Hit Entertainment:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.