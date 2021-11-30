Three Dead During High School Shooting In The US

A 15-year-old boy has allegedly killed three people and wounded eight others during a shooting at a Michigan high school in the US.

The 15-year-old is believed to have entered the high school and opened fire using a semi-automatic handgun.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

Among those killed is a 16-year-old boy, 17-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl, while those injured include one teacher and seven students from Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan.

Two of the injured are currently in hospital undergoing surgery for serious injuries while the other six are believed to be in stable condition.

After initially opening fire, police were quick to apprehend the shooter.

The motive behind the shooting is still unclear to authorities who are continuing to investigate.

Undersheriff Michael McCabe addressed reporters at the scene saying the entire shooting was extremely quick and resulted in the suspect being arrested after first firing off around 20 shots.

“The whole thing lasted five minutes," he said.

The suspect is not cooperating with police after demanding a lawyer shortly after his arrest on the advice of his parents.

As one of many. School shooting across the US, the incident is likely to spark further debate on current US gun laws.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.