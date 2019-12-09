Three Coffs Coast Locals Amongst Names of Missing Following NZ Volcano Eruption

Following a volcano eruption in New Zealand's Bay of Plenty, Prime Minister Scott Morrison says up to three of the five people confirmed deceased could be Australian.

Overnight, 25 Australians were listed as missing, three of which were listed from Coffs Harbour.

Morrison addressed the media earlier this morning, saying 13 of those have been hospitalised with now 11 unaccounted for.

“We fear of the five deceased persons, that three of those, up to three are Australians, but that is not yet confirmed,” Mr Morrison told reporters.