Three Charged In Cassius Turvey Case Charged Over Separate Alleged Kidnapping

Three people who have been charged over the death of teenager Cassius Turvey have been charged with kidnapping and assault in relation to a separate incident.

According to the police, a 15-year-old boy was allegedly pursued by a number of people at Swan View before he was caught by the group, kicked, punched and stabbed at around 4:40PM on October 9.

Police said the teenager was then allegedly put in the boot of a car before being held against his will at a different location.

"It will be further alleged the boy was placed into a vehicle and taken to a house where he was detained for a period of time before being released," police said.

Only four days later, Cassius Turvey was allegedly beaten with a metal pole while walking home from school on October 13.

The 15-year-old died from his injuries in hospital 10 days later.

Four people were charged over Cassius Turvey’s attack, with three of these people charged over the earlier alleged kidnapping and assault.

Police have charged 21-year-old Jack Steven James Brearley, 24-year-old Mitchell Colin Forth and 20-year-old Aleesha Louise Gilmore over the alleged assault on the teenager at Swan View.

Both Forth and Brearley have been charged with detaining another with intent to compel the doing of an act and unlawful wounding with a circumstance of aggravation.

Police have charged Gilmore with detaining another with intent to compel the doing of an act.

An 18-year-old man has also been charged over the alleged attack.

