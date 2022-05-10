Thousands Of Aged Care Workers To Walk Off The Job Across WA & QLD

Thousands of aged care workers are set to walk off the job across Western Australia and Queensland in a push for more staff and better pay.

According to the United Workers Union, thousands are set to strike between 11:30AM and 4:30PM today.

The strike is expected to impact over 120 facilities which house close to 10,000 aged care residents.

UWU Aged Care Director Carloyn Smith said in a statement that a number of workers have been forced to complete triple shifts to make up for the serious lack of staffing which is beginning to impact the quality of care for residents.

"Aged care workers report aged care residents are frustrated, upset and humiliated as they wait too long to be showered, too long for soiled pads to be changed and too long, sometimes, even to be fed.

"All this, while aged care workers earn some of the lowest wages in Australia."

WA aged care workers are set to rally in Perth today.

Labor’s Jason Clare told the Seven Network the impact the staffing shortage is having on aged care residents should be enough to push the Fair Work Commission into granting better pay for workers.

"If ... you have mum and dad on the verge of going to aged care, you'd be terrified at the moment with all the stories about maggots in wounds or people being left in soiled clothes. Being starved to death," he said.

According to a recent report but the Committee for Economic Development of Australia, Australia requires at least 17,000 aged care workers to ensure quality care every year.

