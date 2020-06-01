Those NRL Cut-outs Are Happening In Townsville, So Submit Your Photo Now

Last week the ‘Fan in the Stands’ concept was tested and trialled at Bankwest Stadium and Central Coast Stadium for Round 3 of the NRL.

Now it’s officially happening at Queensland Country Bank Stadium!

The Cowboys have broken the news, and we’ve got to act quickly to make sure our cardboard cut-out is included in the stands for Saturday’s game against the Sharks.

For just $22 + GST you can have your photo printed on a 100% recyclable cut-out and placed at Queensland Country Bank Stadium so you can ‘watch’ the Cowboys, with your photo remaining there until at least Round 9.

By 5pm Thursday you have to submit your photos to www.thefaninthestand.com.au and $1 from every purchase will be donated to the Gotcha4Life Foundation.

WHAT WAS IT LIKE TO PLAY MUSIC IN AN EMPTY STADIUM?

