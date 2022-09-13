Hear The New Podcasts All About The Border

A new shortcast series has launched with a focus squarely on the Border.

"This Is The Border" has 5 fresh episodes a week that cater for the tastes of Border locals and visitors alike.

In contrast to long form Podcasts, these shortcast episodes are all around 10 minutes and designed to provide insights into people, travel, sport, food, drink, and history all with an Albury/Wodonga & surrounds flavour.

Monday - I Call The Border Home

Each week we sit down to chat with a Border resident about their life. Some famous, some infamous, some you may never heard of, but always compelling.

Tuesday & Friday - Lu & Al

Twice a week, get the best of what's happening around the Border and beyond with the always entertaining Lu & Al.

Wednesday - Pub Feed

Discover a new pub on the Border as Tyson aims to visit all pubs/distilleries/eateries in the Albury/Wodonga region. Chatting to pub owners about what makes their pub unique, what's on the menu, and their story.

Thursday - Sports Shorts

Be across all sport on the Border, as we discuss the big issues, results, and locals doing huge things on a national stage.

Download the LiSTNR app and search “This Is The Border” to listen for free.