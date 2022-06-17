This Vogue Shoot With Beyoncé Will Have You Rethinking Your Wardrobe

Overnight Beyoncé announced she's set to drop new music on July 29 - part 1 of an album called 'Renaissance'. The singer has now appeared in British Vogue in one of the most colourful and fashion-forward shoots ever.

You name it, Bey is wearing it in the shoot. She first appears on the cover in a stunning outfit on horseback...

Followed by metallics, florals and even a motorbike!

Our favourite though is this incredible GOLD number!

Check out the full chat with Queen B including a sneak peek at her new music here.

