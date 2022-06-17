This Vogue Shoot With Beyoncé Will Have You Rethinking Your Wardrobe

Article heading image for This Vogue Shoot With Beyoncé Will Have You Rethinking Your Wardrobe

British Vogue

Overnight Beyoncé announced she's set to drop new music on July 29 - part 1 of an album called 'Renaissance'. The singer has now appeared in British Vogue in one of the most colourful and fashion-forward shoots ever.

You name it, Bey is wearing it in the shoot. She first appears on the cover in a stunning outfit on horseback...

Followed by metallics, florals and even a motorbike!

Our favourite though is this incredible GOLD number!

Check out the full chat with Queen B including a sneak peek at her new music here.

