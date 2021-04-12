This Viral TikTokker Just Covered Every Taylor Swift Era In 52 Seconds

Viral TikTok sensation Juliiieanne has managed to achieve the impossible. She's covered every Taylor Swift era, music AND costumes in one video.

In the 52 second video, her transitions are seamless from the beginning of Taylor's career to her reputation era and right around to her latest folklore/evermore era.

Check it out!

Taylor just dropped her new album 'Fearless (Taylor's Version) last week, so will this TikTok star get a little thankyou? We hope so!

