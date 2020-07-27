This Venue Is Dishing Up Mouth-Watering Fried Ice Cream & Cocktails

If you haven't tried one of these sweet treats, we suggest you get on down there asap!

Mama Tz is an Unley Road modern Asian eatery and cocktail bar that is whipping up these drool-worthy fried ice cream parcels and cocktails!

Known as the Mama’s Ka-Rem, the dish is a superb balance of salty and sweet with the ice cream wrapped inside a fluffy deep-fried pastry parcel, served with a cloud of Persian fairy floss, homemade salted caramel, vanilla crumble and fresh strawberries.

Of course, the fried ice cream goes perfectly with any of their delicious cocktails.

Mama Tz also offers a brilliant selection of vegan and vegetarian dishes for those with dietaries requirements plus, they also do takeaway, delivery, catering, and private functions!

