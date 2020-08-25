This Sydney Gym Will Train You Like You're On The Amazing Race!

We've seen plenty of new workouts and gyms while on our continual path to lower our kgs and get healthy during COVID, but now we think we've found something unlike anything else.

If you're familiar with F45 but not quite ready to launch yourself into Cross Training, then Airlocker might be what you're after.

It's based around the same HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training) format - this is where you do a little workout at a station and move on - but the difference with Airlocker is the environment in the room is set to a high altitude (like you're hiking up a mountain).

This all happens by controlling the amount of oxygen in the air - don't stress about not being able to breathe properly, there's still the same amount of actual air to take in, it's just the oxygen levels that are controlled.

This makes your heart work harder at pumping the oxygen around your body and can have all sorts of great effects on you.

One being the increase in serotonin in your body (the chemical that makes you happy) AND your body working up to 30% harder (therefore burning 30% more calories) due to the higher altitude conditions.

This should get you in perfect shape for the next season of The Amazing Race... because winners of the last season Tim and Rod, train there too!

Currently located in Bondi Junction and Newcastle (with more locations to come in 2020), you can find out more about memberships and pricing here.

