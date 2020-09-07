This Study Reveals Australian Cities With Highest Number Of Cyber Affairs During Lockdown

Lockdown restrictions have really brought out the best and worst in people over the course of the year, and a new study has shown a spike in cyber affairs across the country facilitated by the online dating service Ashley Madison - which targets those who are married or in relationships - since mid-April.

According to Daily Mail, more than 17,000 Australians signed up for the site every day, with the platform sharing hot spot locations to determine where cheating is most rife in the country.

Here's the top 20 Australian cities for cyber affairs during isolation, according to Ashley Madison:

1. Albury, NSW

2. Coffs Harbour, NSW

3. Newcastle, NSW

4. Canberra, ACT

5. Bunbury, WA

6. Gold Coast, QLD

7. Mackay, QLD

8. Geelong, VIC

9. Rockhampton, QLD

10. Darwin, NT

11. Townsville, QLD

12. Toowoomba, QLD

13. Wollongong, NSW

14. Adelaide, SA

15. Cairns, QLD

16. Brisbane, QLD

17. Hobart, TAS

18. Sydney, NSW

19. Perth, WA

20. Melbourne, VIC While NSW cities took out the top 3 spots, QLD led the way for cyber affairs facilitated by the site, with a staggering 7 cities in the top 20.

This morning, Hit Network's Cliffo & Gabi spoke to QLD husband and father Chris, who uses the dating service despite feelings of guilt surrounding his actions.

Hear the interview below: