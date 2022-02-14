This Speed Dating Podcast Is The Perfect Valentine's Day Treat!

Happy Valentine's Day! Our gift to you is the first episode of our new podcast, Date For It!

It's Valentine’s Day and we’re in the mood to play Cupid! So, we've roped in Hit Entertainment's Amber.

She's attractive, she's successful and...she's been single for a decade!

This Valentine's Day, join her on a quest for love as she speed dates six bachelors who are up to the challenge of winning her heart! See it all unfold on the first season of our new podcast, Date For It!

We even have MAFS expert, Mel Schilling, guiding Amber through the process!

So, what can we look forward to for episode 1?

Amber is about to date six guys after being single for 10 years! But you’d never let your bestie go on a search for love without hyping them up first. So, before Amber meets the six lucky bachelors, she’s sitting down with Married At First Sight expert Mel, as well as the very best judges: Mum, Dad and her besties, for some words of wisdom.

Keen to get to know the guys vying for Amber's heart? Listen to the first episode here:

You can grab it on the Hit app!

Don't forget to subscribe via Apple here and Spotify here, and get ready for the first episode to drop on Valentine's Day, February 14 2022!