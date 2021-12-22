This Scene From The Grinch Just Made The Movie X-Rated

The Grinch is without a doubt one of the best Christmas films to ever exist, but did you know there was something VERY X-rated in it?

The Jim Carey film is heart-warming, iconic and innocent..or so we believed.

Viewers who have been watching it this Christmas took to social media to describe one scene that had their jaws on the floor!

In the scene, we see baby Grinch being dropped off on the doorstep in Whoville on Christmas. Meanwhile, there's a party happening inside and they have no idea there's a baby outside.

But it's what the partygoers did that had us scratching our heads. They put their keys in a bowl. You might be thinking, well, what's X-rated about that? Well, a TikTok user elaborated saying it was an act that's familiar with a swingers party!

Apparently whoever's keys you grab, you go home with them. WHAT!

People obviously found it hilarious, commenting "The Whoville Christmas swingers club haha" & "And now ya'll get why he truly hated Christmas, it's his trauma response to THIS"

We are putting on The Grinch ASAP!

