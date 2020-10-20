This SA Listener Has Just Won $50k & Could Now Win Adelaide's Biggest Prize In Radio History!

Adelaide's biggest prize in radio history has ALMOST been given away!

After tens of thousands of entries over the last two months, we have finally given 26-year-old Clare from Seaton the chance to get “IN THE DOOR” to Live For Free!

She's already won the $50,000 cash prize and has the chance to UPGRADE to a HALF A MILLION DOLLAR Blakeview home this Friday...

Honestly, imagine being mortgage-free at 26-years-old?!

Listen to the moment Clare realised her life had changed FOREVER…

