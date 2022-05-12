This Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Star Has Announced She’s Coming To Australia!

Not only has season 12 of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills kicked off, we also have some news that one of the stars of the show is heading down under!

Our favourite Kyle Richards!

Kyle herself made the announcement at last night's premiere of the new season, revealing to celebrity guests that she is bringing herself to our beautiful shores very soon!

Guests enjoyed a lavish night fit for a 90210 socialite at Event Cinemas Gold Class. Hosted by our very own celebrity reporter Justin Hill, guests were treated to bespoke themed cocktails, goodie bags from Sephora, a caviar station and a sabered 6-tier champagne tower.

MAFS star Domenica Calarco

The Amazing Race Australia winners Tim and Rod and Celeb Reporter and host Justin Hill

Jack Vidgen and David Subritzky

The first episode provided viewers with a sneak peek into all the drama, tears and fallouts that will come in Season 12.

Returning for a season of exhilarating highs and shocking lows are housewives Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff. New to the season, but well-established in the glittering 90210, is housewife Diana Jenkins and friend Sheree Zampino. Resident socialite Kathy Hilton also returns as a friend.

From today, brand new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will be released every Thursday on Hayu, the same day as the USA.

Every episode ever is also available to stream exclusively on Hayu

We cannot wait!

