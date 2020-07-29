A Portable Mini Blender Exists & Yes, It Allows You To Whip Up Frozen Cocktails On The Go!

Since we can't all go to the pub like we used to here's the next best thing you can use to whip up epic cocktails at home!

The legends behind Santé have created a perfectly-sized blender for on-the-go convenience.

Yes, this means you can literally BYO fresh cocktails to your next post-iso picnic without the mess.

Or alternatively, you can also just use it for smoothies, juices, baby puree and pretty much anything you want, the only limit is your imagination!

It has a battery life of up to 15 uses and USB charging capabilities, meaning you can charge straight out of your laptop, car or even portable charger.

The portable blender literally crushes ice and actually keeps all your ingredients chilled until you're ready to blend it up!

It also has self-cleaning qualities where all you gotta do is just add a little lukewarm water and a small pea-size drop of dishwashing liquid and voila! Ready for the next blend.

Side note, this blender's sibling, Protein Blender is perfect for any gym junky!

So, say goodbye to those boring bevies and get creative on the go!

For more information on the blenders, click here.

