This Pet Friendly Travel Checklist Exists So You Can Safely Bring Your Fur-Baby On Your Next Adventure!

With more and more Aussies keen on exploring their own back, we know that means you want to take your furry friends with you!

But, before you pack your bags and jump in the car, there are some important points pet owners should be checking off before heading on the road.

Thanks to Toyota, we now have this Travel Safety Pet Checklist, so before you pack your pooch on any drive, make sure you tick the boxes for optimal pet road safety!

Get them used to the idea of sitting in a car by taking your pet on shorter trips in the car leading up to longer road trips.



Keep up-to-date with vaccinations and flea treatments to make sure your fur bub is not scratching and feeling uncomfortable in the car.



Pack the right gear to make sure they’re comfortable while travelling! Bring their bed, blanket, food bowl, water, leash and of course, their favourite toy.



Bring a safety harness. Travelling in the car with your fur friend without a safety harness is dangerous if you happen to slam on the brakes. A harness simply clips into an existing seat belt holder just like a human!



Don’t feed, hydrate! Avoid travelling in cars with pets that have just been fed as the motion could result in them feeling or being sick, so only feed them an hour or two before you go and keep them hydrated on the road!



You wouldn't leave a baby in the car, so don’t leave your fur baby either! Even if the windows are cracked, instead, try looking for pet-friendly places to stop at beforehand so you can bring them along!



Last but not least, take regular breaks, people; this is for you and your pet! They also need toilet stops and fresh air every now and then.

It really is that simple people! Drive safely!

