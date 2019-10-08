This Perfume Hack Will Leave You Smelling Great All Day Long

Do you ever put on perfume in the morning, and then realise it has disappeared halfway through the day?

It's super annoying, and feels like you've absolutely wasted that morning spritz.

But there's a very easy solution - and it involves none other than Vaseline!

All you need to do is rub a little bit of Vaseline on the areas where you will be applying your perfume before you spray it on.

The smell will now last throughout the whole day!

Keep up with your favourite radio shows with the Hit app on iOS and Android!

This Is Where The New Big Brother House Could Be Located