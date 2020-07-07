This Painting Class With Bottomless Margs & Mexican Food Is Coming To Adelaide!

This is the perfect post iso treat for you and the squad!

The Roaming Brunch is returning to a secret location on the 1st and 2nd August (pending pandemic and all), with a Mexican, themed Pot Plant Painting Fiesta!

The extravaganza includes UNLIMITED tacos, burritos, churros for two hours, and unlimited margaritas from 12pm ’til 4pm.

Alongside the feasting and drinking, you’ll also get a terracotta pot to paint, including brushes, paints and a how-to info sheet.

Honestly, just take my money.

And of course, you get to keep your little creation plus you’ll get a chance to purchase a succulent or cacti from their Plant Market Stall to make its home in your freshly painted pot!

There will also be live music from local artists and beautiful boho decor to serenade you all day.

On the morning of the event, you’ll receive a text and an email announcing the location of the event.

Hint: the organisers have revealed that it’ll be 20 minutes south of the Adelaide CBD and five minutes from Westfield Marion.

For more info and to purchase your tickets, head here.

Missed Bec and Cosi this morning? Download the Hit app on iOS and Android and catch up now!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.