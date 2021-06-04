This Mum Has The Ultimate Way To Make Her Son Behave

Lise Carlaw of Those Two Girls has shared the hilarious and creative way she gets her son to behave, using her local community Facebook page!

When Lise's son Remy sometimes need that extra push, she says the best way to get him in line is by listing his treasured items on her local Buy/ Swap/ Sell pages.

To really sell the deal, she sends him the published ad as proof!

