This Melbourne Bar Is Slinging $5 Tacos & Margaritas Every Friday & Saturday

Seriously, how good is Happy Hour after a long week? Letting your hair down with some discounted food and drinks will make those heavy reports and tough clients seem like a distant memory… and nothing says shaking things off like margaritas and tacos!

If you’re in serious need of a Mexican hit but are still juggling the expenses of the silly season, take a skip and a hop into Brunswick.

Howler will open their Fiesta de Tequila bar will open on 5pm-6pm and will be slinging tacos and frozen margaritas for only $5 a pop. If you can’t make it in time, the tacos will still be around until 9pm for $6.50 each, as well as 3pm-7pm on Sundays.

How’s that for a good start to the weekend?

