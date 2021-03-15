Let's be real, summer's never really over if you have a glass of Aperol or champagne in your hands!

Thanks to the legends at Hyde Paradiso you can literally keep the good times rolling with this Beachside brunch!

This Mediterranean-inspired tapas extravaganza includes an eggs benny hash with truffle honey hollandaise and bacon relish, charred chicken and peach salad, pork belly and feta focaccia pizza, popcorn prawns with tomato chutney, mixed roasted Mediterranean vegetables and of course dessert, a cannoli with choc hazelnut mousse!

There is also a vegan-friendly menu available (just need to let them know before hand - duh) this includes a potato chive rosti with sautéed vegetables and cashew hollandaise, BBQ jackfruit and soy cheese on a focaccia base, popcorn cauliflower with tomato chutney, cannoli with coconut choc mousse, charred peach salad and a mix of roasted Mediterranean vegetables!

Then of course the drinks!

You get your choice of the following, Chandon, selected tap beer and a range of spritz cocktails including the Bellini Spritz, Limoncello Spritz and of course, the Aperol Spritz!

Each sitting will set you back $99 per person but honestly, fair enough, look at that ginormous meal!

These will be two-hour sittings every Every Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 1pm and bookings being essential.

For more information and bookings, head here! And good luck, you'll need to wear some stretchy pants!

Catch Up On The Latest Entertainment News Below:

Download LiSTNR to enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!