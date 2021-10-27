This Love Island Australia Star Was Recruited From Tinder In A World First!

In an Australian first, one of our Love Island hunks was recruited directly through Tinder to wreak havoc in the villa!

There were some pretty keen Aussies who wanted a place in the villa, with Tinder member bios increasing by 2.5x between October 2020 and October 2021!

The process attracted hundreds of thousands of applications across the country after it was revealed Tinder would be the world's first dating app to come on board as the official casting partner of the show.

So, who was the lucky Islander to jump through the phone to Love Island? It was none other than Sydney-based bomb, Nicolas Love. His last name is literally 'Love'. Come on! How is that not perfect?!

If you're bummed you missed out, do not fret! Because Tinder recently launched 'Swipe Island', the ultimate virtual Love Island Australia experience, happening on Tinder every Monday night during the show.

Here, you can swipe your way through some single hotties ready for their chance at love!

You can watch Love Island Australia Season Three on Channel 9 and 9Now.

