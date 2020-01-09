This Is Why You Should Keep Those Little Silica Packets

You know those tiny silica packets that turn up in your packets of tortillas, new handbags or basically everything you've ever purchased?

Well it turns out they are actually pretty useful.

We all know not to eat them (the warnings could not be much larger!) but apart from that we don’t usually pay much attention to them.

These tiny little bags are filled with silicon dioxide, which is a non-toxic inert desiccant that can remove moisture and keep things dry. And you’re about to discover there are plenty of things you can use them for.

1. Extend The Life Of Razor Blades

Excess moisture can cause razor blades to get dull quickly. So pop a few silica gel packets into a container and store your razors inside.

2. Dry Out A Wet Mobile Phone

We all know you need to act quickly if your phone gets wet. Dry off the phone as much as you can with a towel, and remove the SIM card. Then put it in a ziplock bag or airtight container filled with silica gel bags.

3. Unfog Your Windscreen

This is an impressive one. To prevent your windscreen from fogging up in the morning, place some silica gel packets under the windscreen on the inside of your car. It will help stop painful mornings waiting for your car to unfog.

4. Preserve Your Makeup

Just throw a silica packet in your makeup bag to help prevent your products from splitting or sweating on hot days or while travelling.

5. Inside Storage Containers

If you have big plastic containers full of important documents, old school work or just simply household odds and ends you should pop a couple of silica gel sacks inside the box to absorb any moisture.

6. Look After Your Luggage

Throw a few silica packets on the bottom of your suitcase to absorb moisture and prevent your clothes from getting clammy when you travel.

But if course if you're going to keep them, make sure to store them in a safe location away from small children and pets. You don't want them to accidentally eat one!

Keep up with your favourite radio shows with the Hit app on iOS and Android!

Hughesy's First Ever Memory Of Being Alive