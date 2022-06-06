This Is Why Thousands Of Locals Were Abseiling At The Stadium

All for a good cause!

It was a busy Saturday at Queensland Country Bank Stadium and it had nothing to do with footy. 

Over 1,300 locals braved the heights of our Townsville icon to support a great cause, while abseiling around 30 metres. 

All funds raised (over $50,000!) will support the work of the Brighter Lives Townsville Hospital Foundation. 

The phenomenal efforts were so great that a world record was broken! It was previously held by England boasting 1,350 people abseiling off a stadium in a 12 hour window, but 1,372 is the new record held by Townsville! 

Carley Whittington

