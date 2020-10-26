This Is Why Nelly Wore A Band-Aid On His Face For An Entire Decade

There are some things that just scream early 2000's fashion:

Britney and Justin's 2001 VMA's matching outfits



Anything Paris Hilton wore, but most notably her matching Juicy Couture







And, Nelly wearing a band-aid on his face





Sure the double denim was a little bizarre, but the couple pulled it off and we asked ourselves whether we could pull off a look that bold, and Paris rocking a matching tracksuit is something that we can definitely relate to in 2020, but the band-aid? That's something we could never quite wrap our heads around.

Did Nelly just have a really bad wound that took an entire decade to clear up? Or was he trying to make a fashion statement? Turns out it's a little bit of column a, and a little bit of column b.

This is why Nelly was rocking that band-aid look for the majority of his career:

