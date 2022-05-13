"This Is Why I'm Here" Big Brother's Mel Reveals Deep Chat With Farmer Dave

A lovely connection

Article heading image for "This Is Why I'm Here" Big Brother's Mel Reveals Deep Chat With Farmer Dave

We were joined by latest Big Brother evictee Mel this morning on The Eviction Room podcast, who revealed the deep conversation she had with returning housemate, Dave Graham.

Mel spoke about her close friendship with the Big Brother legend, and revealed a very deep conversation they had which made her believe that's why she was meant to be on the show.

Want to know what the chat was about? Find out here: 

Amber Lowther

13 May 2022

