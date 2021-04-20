This Is What It's Like Being A Professional Cuddler!

This morning, the Hit Network's Cliffo & Gabi have done another segment of Never Gonna Get One, and managed to get a professional cuddler on the show!

Nicole Jensen called in who actually specialises in cuddle therapy and spoke about how much a cuddle therapist earns.

They also talk about the want for human touch and the importance of feeling part of something.

We also got pretty scientific and found out the benefits of hugging! But how does it work with COVID rules?

Missed the chat? Here's what we learnt about being a professional cuddler:

Want more fun stuff? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.