This Is The Reason Beyoncé's New Song Sounds So Familiar

Beyonce graced us with some new music today which we are LOVING but it did sound vaaaguely familiar and for the best reasons!

Bey's new song is called 'Break My Soul' and seems to have taken inspiration from the 1993 track from Robin S 'Show Me Love'.

Listen to them both below!

The uplifting and infectious ‘Break My Soul’ was co-written/produced by Beyoncé, The-Dream & Tricky Stewart (the same production team that gave us “Single Ladies”). It also features a cameo from the New Orleans bounce icon, Big Freedia!

As if new Beyoncé music was not enough amazing news for one night, Beyonce’s catalog has also now been made available on Tik Tok and Snapchat for the first time ever!

We love this! Bey's new sound takes us right to the dance floor in the 90's and we hope we get more of this when her album 'Renaissance' drops on July 29!

