This Is Sirius: A Harry Potter Themed High Tea Is Happening In Sydney!

It’s time to pry open that tight-ass fist of yours and hand over those galleons because a Wizardry High Tea is being held in Sydney and you’d be a straight up muggle loser to not attend.
The prestigious event is being held at Sir Stamford in Circular Quay and just look at this event description:
“Wizards and witches; gather your hats, brooms and wands and make your way to the Sir Stamford School of Wizardry at Circular Quay for a magical afternoon filled with delicious sweets and savoury treats.
“Enjoy a Wizard's Brew on arrival and magical activities throughout the afternoon.
“Join us for this truly spellbinding event, we hope you’ve dressed for the occasion!”
Okay then, I will!
Also prepare to drool over the menu:
Wizard's Brew on Arrival
Philosopher's Scones
with Whipped Cream & Mixed Berry Jam
Magical Sweet Treats
The Sweetest Sorting Hat
Secret Raspberry Cake Slice
Thunderbolt Macarons
Elf Cupcakes
Passionfruit Coconut Verrine
Enchanted Savoury Selection
Curry Puffs
Beef and Red Wine Pie
Cucumber Sand-witch with dill Creme Fraiche
Chicken Cauldron Shallot Pinwheel
Smoked Salmon on Baguette
Where: Sir Stamford at Circular Quay, 93 Macquarie St, Sydney
When: Saturday, 26 October 2019, 11am - 1pm or 2pm - 4pm
Galleons: $89 plus booking fee.
Find more information here!
