This Is Sirius: A Harry Potter Themed High Tea Is Happening In Sydney!

It’s time to pry open that tight-ass fist of yours and hand over those galleons because a Wizardry High Tea is being held in Sydney and you’d be a straight up muggle loser to not attend.



The prestigious event is being held at Sir Stamford in Circular Quay and just look at this event description:

“Wizards and witches; gather your hats, brooms and wands and make your way to the Sir Stamford School of Wizardry at Circular Quay for a magical afternoon filled with delicious sweets and savoury treats.

“Enjoy a Wizard's Brew on arrival and magical activities throughout the afternoon.

“Join us for this truly spellbinding event, we hope you’ve dressed for the occasion!”

Okay then, I will!

Also prepare to drool over the menu:

Wizard's Brew on Arrival

Philosopher's Scones

with Whipped Cream & Mixed Berry Jam

Magical Sweet Treats

The Sweetest Sorting Hat

Secret Raspberry Cake Slice

Thunderbolt Macarons

Elf Cupcakes

Passionfruit Coconut Verrine

Enchanted Savoury Selection



Curry Puffs

Beef and Red Wine Pie

Cucumber Sand-witch with dill Creme Fraiche

Chicken Cauldron Shallot Pinwheel

Smoked Salmon on Baguette

Where: Sir Stamford at Circular Quay, 93 Macquarie St, Sydney

When: Saturday, 26 October 2019, 11am - 1pm or 2pm - 4pm

Galleons: $89 plus booking fee.

Find more information here!

