This Is Officially The Ugliest Colour In The Whole World
Do you like it?
The ugliest colour in the world was discovered by Australians.
Pantone 448 C, also known as Opaque Couché, has a new name: "the ugliest colour in the world."
After three months of research, GFK found the muddy olive colour to be the most offensive colour among 1,000 smokers.
Using this information, the company collaborated with the Australian government in 2012 to implement new packaging regulations on all tobacco products, with the intention of encouraging smokers to quit - and it's apparently worked - there's been an eleven per-cent drop in tobacco sales.