This Is Officially The Ugliest Colour In The Whole World

The ugliest colour in the world was discovered by Australians.

Pantone 448 C, also known as Opaque Couché, has a new name: "the ugliest colour in the world."

After three months of research, GFK found the muddy olive colour to be the most offensive colour among 1,000 smokers.

Using this information, the company collaborated with the Australian government in 2012 to implement new packaging regulations on all tobacco products, with the intention of encouraging smokers to quit - and it's apparently worked - there's been an eleven per-cent drop in tobacco sales.

You might hate this colour, but what about your favourite one? It says a lot about you:

Want more entertainment news? Catch up with Hit Entertainment:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.