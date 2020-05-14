This Is How You Can Make Your Own Plant-Based Milk At Home

In unbelievable scenes, you can actually make your own plant-based milk at home!

First of all, you're going to need the following ingredients:

Patience

Time

Now that you have that, you want to choose either soy, almond or oats - or ALL of them if you're feeling adventurous! You want to soak them in a decent amount of water overnight. But please note: if you're using soy, make sure you put it in a bigger bowl because it can double or triple in volume, mkay?

Rise & shine!

Drain the water and rinse your chosen ingredient. If you're using oats, you don't want to miss this step because they can go all slimy & gross if you don't do this!

Chuck it in a blender with three cups of water and blend for a couple of minutes. The blending will ensure you get the most milk out of your almonds, soy or oats!

You will need to pour your mixture into a nut milk bag or a cheesecloth. You want to make sure you squeeeeeeze until you get every last drop! You can boil your almond or soy milk (probably skip this step for oat milk).

You can sweeten your milk by adding some sugar, honey or maple syrup. Make sure you keep your milk covered in the fridge & it should be good for around five days.

There you go! You're reduced your carbon footprint & started a new hobby!

