PSA: This Is How You Can Get Free Train Travel Every Weekday

For Melbourne train users the MYKI system is pretty simple - you tap on - get charged - and can travel for two hours, right?

WRONG.

Turns out there's a few little sneaky tips written into Myki's rules that most people don't know about. Like the free travel before 7.15am:

"Travel is free using myki on the electrified train network before 7:15am on a weekday when you touch on and off"

SORRY WHAT?

Yep. If you catch public transport and tap off before 7.15am it costs you nothing.

Sounds like small change but by our calculations ($3.90 x 5 days x 52 weeks) this could save you over $1000 a year! Just depends how much you like your sleep we guess.