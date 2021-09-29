This Is How The Masked Singer Is Changing Next Week

We saw an incredible episode of The Masked Singer last night which saw the adorable Baby get voted off!

Baby was Aussie superstar performer, Ella Hooper from Killing Heidi and we were thrilled so see someone so incredible behind the mask.

As always, the show must go on! We received more clues for our remaining celebrities: Dolly, Kebab, Vampire and Mullet and we also found out some news about how the show will be changing for the finale next week!

Amber & Indi from Hit Entertainment's Behind The Mask podcast got all the deets.

Want to know how The Masked Singer is changing next week? Find out here:

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!