This Is How Jock Zonfrillo Had A Near-Death Experience On MasterChef!

This morning, the Hit Network's Fifi, Fev & Nick were joined by MasterChef judge, Jock Zonfrillo, who revealed he had a near-death experience on the show which is airing tonight!

Jock explained that around 5 years ago he developed an anaphylactic reaction towards marron and since then, other crayfish has been added to the list.

So, Jock ends up having a bit of a mishap on the show tonight and wait until you hear how it all happened!

Missed the chat? Here's what Jock Zonfrillo had to say about his MasterChef near-death experience:

