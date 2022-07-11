This Iconic Destiny's Child Song Has Been Given A Reboot

If you're a fan of Destiny's Child, then this is the news you've been waiting to hear. While it isn't a reunion, it is still pretty cool!

The girls' iconic 1999 song 'Bills, Bills, Bills' has been given a reboot/remix/reimagining by Paul Woolford and Pessto in the song 'Can You Pay' that samples the hit in an up-tempo dance floor filler.

The song was personally signed off by Beyoncé who is gearing up to drop her own album 'Renaissance' at the end of this month with the lead single 'Break My Soul' making waves around the world.

You can get your hands on 'Can You Pay' here.

