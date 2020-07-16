This Guy Just Made A Banger Remix For The Aussie Bananas 'Make Your Body Sing' Campaign

That's...bananas

Article heading image for This Guy Just Made A Banger Remix For The Aussie Bananas 'Make Your Body Sing' Campaign

It's not everyday that an old Australian Bananas commercial turns into an absolute banger!

But that's exactly what happened with the Hit Network's A.B & Ben had Australian singer, rapper & producer, Jaycee on the show.

Never one to do things by halves, they asked the talented Jaycee if he would be so kind to create a remix of this campaign:

So, as you can see, the campaign is an absolute Aussie treasure. It was originally created in 1994 and features kids having the best time while being fuelled by bananas.

Want to see what Jaycee gave us? Here's his banger of a remix to this classic: 

Post

The full TikTok video:

Post

Want more fun stuff? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here: 

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!

Amber Lowther

16 July 2020

Article by:

Amber Lowther

Hit Coffs Coast
Funny
Hit Entertainment
Listen Live!
Hit Coffs Coast
Funny
Hit Entertainment
Hit Coffs Coast
Funny
Hit Entertainment
Latest Catch up

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs