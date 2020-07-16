This Guy Just Made A Banger Remix For The Aussie Bananas 'Make Your Body Sing' Campaign

It's not everyday that an old Australian Bananas commercial turns into an absolute banger!

But that's exactly what happened with the Hit Network's A.B & Ben had Australian singer, rapper & producer, Jaycee on the show.

Never one to do things by halves, they asked the talented Jaycee if he would be so kind to create a remix of this campaign:

So, as you can see, the campaign is an absolute Aussie treasure. It was originally created in 1994 and features kids having the best time while being fuelled by bananas.

Want to see what Jaycee gave us? Here's his banger of a remix to this classic:

The full TikTok video:

