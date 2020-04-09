This Easter Egg Ranking May Cause Arguments This Long Weekend!

It's that time of year where we stuff our faces with EASTER EGGS! Choccie for breakfaaaast!

When it comes to browsing the shops, do you often find yourself reaching for the same egg year after year? You know, the one that will almost cause you to break down if you can't find one left on the shelves? Bc SAME!

If you ever wanted to start an argument in your family, now you can! How? Because here is our ultimate Easter egg ranking:

LINDT GOLD BUNNY | 8/10

If you can splash some cash, you're set to pick up this egg. Plus, it tastes pretty damn amazing!

CADBURY CREME EGG | 4/10

Remember when you wanted your blood to be Cadbury creme? Not anymore! This egg has surely changed, it NEVER used to be so sweet that it was sickening. Or, maybe we just grew up?

KINDER SURPRISE | 6/10

Look, the taste of Kinder Surprise is one that will never die, it's delicious. The Easter egg is a treat because you still get the toy & half the fun opening it up to see what you have! Because of the experience, its rank has risen!

CADBURY DAIRY MILK SOLID EGGS | 11/10

Undeniably great. No words.

RED TULIP BUNNY | 9/10

This.is.amazing! There will never come a time where I wouldn't be happy to receive a Red Tulip bunny. They are the prime bunny. The superior bunny. The everything of bunnies!

CADBURY DAIRY MILK | 7/10

This is a great basic egg. But it's also that...basic. It's a bit boring, don't you think? BUT, since it is Cadbury & it tastes good, it climbs up the ranking.

HUMPTY DUMPTY | 10/10

THIS IS WHAT EASTER TASTES LIKE! God tier stuff.

M&M Shaky Egg | 8.5/10

This has a bit of everything and you can't not embrace M&M's during Easter!

CADBURY MARSHMALLOW EGGS | 1/10

Who in their right mind wants marshmallow on Easter?! Sorry, but this isn't going to cut it when there's other eggs screaming our names!

Have we missed an egg? Let us know on our Facebook page!

