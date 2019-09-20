This Desk Hammock Will Let You Nap On Your Break!

Hate hitting that lunchtime slump at work and all you want to do is have a nap, but you can’t?

Well, if you work in an office, we have some great news… a hammock exists that will fit under your desk!

Uplift Desk have created an Under Desk Hammock that retails at $55 and comes in grey and blue.

The website description reads:

“Impress your coworkers and friends with this unique conversation piece, available in either gray or blue

“No need to drill any holes; just install two anchor plates on the frame using our patent-pending mounting points

“Use the Connect mobile app to change the height of your hammock, making it easy to get in or out when you're ready to lie down or stand back up

“The hammock comes with its own storage bag, which stays attached so it won't get lost. While you're kicking back under your desk, the bag doubles as a handy place to keep your phone, glasses, or bottled drink.”

The catch? It’s only compatible with their Uplift Desks (Hammock is free with purchase of a desk)….

SO, if you wanna spend some moolah on a fancy work desk that you can nap under when your co-workers get on your nerves, THIS is perfect!

You can find out more about the under desk hammock HERE.

